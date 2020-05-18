 Orange hails AI role in smart network development - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange hails AI role in smart network development

18 MAY 2020

Orange highlighted the importance of data and AI in its innovation model, marking their use as crucial for developing smarter networks and enhancing operational efficiency.

At a webinar organised by the company today (18 May), SVP of Orange Labs Networks Emmanuel Lugagne-Delpon said AI could “bring value to almost every phase of the network lifecycle”, including planning and design, investment optimisation, smart maintenance and security.

He pointed to a use case from Spain where AI and machine learning (ML) were used to determine which sites were most profitable and how to reduce churn levels. This delivered a 10 per cent to 20 per cent improvement in its capex efficiency, with the operator now planning to replicate the model in other markets.

In another example, Orange used AI to detect international call fraud, reducing related costs by €37 million, an approach Lugagne-Delpon said was “highly replicable” for other transactions.

Orange also employed AI to predict the evolution of mobile traffic to prevent congestion, and to reduce network energy consumption.

“These are the principles to apply to all the segments of the networks, on fixed and mobile access, on transport network, on core networks, data centres”, he said, adding Orange will increase automation to improve monitoring and speed detection, troubleshooting and recovery.

Future networks
Steve Jarrett, SVP of data and AI, explained these fields will be particularly useful in future “software centric” networks. While noting there are challenges, he said such infrastructure was “a really wonderful opportunity, because data will be much more available and easier to get than we have today in many cases”.

Orange aims to test potential uses and learn from this, but also scale successful programmes across its footprint, he said.

Jarrett added Covid-19 (coronavirus) highlighted the “need for fundamentally data-driven decision-making”, in turn driving “further investment in data and AI” while also delivering a “real cultural transformation of the understanding of the need to be data-driven”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Orange reopens doors to stores

Covid-19 industry impact: 1 April to 1 May
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association