Enterprise software company SAP detailed partnerships with Google Cloud, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and others to advance its AI offerings, along with placing a set of UNESCO ethics at the heart of its play in the sector.

Mistral AI, Nvidia and AWS rounded out the partnerships the Germany-based software company announced at its annual SAP Sapphire conference, moves it stated propel it to another level in the development and use of the technology.

Christian Klein, CEO and SAP board member, said the AI innovations announced at the event “will redefine the way businesses are run”, advancing the company’s focus on releasing groundbreaking technology.

SAP pointed to existing products including AI-generated reports and forecasting capabilities before detailing its latest and expanded line of partnerships.

Heading the list is the addition of AWS, Meta and Mistral AI large language models to the SAP Business Technology Platform, a move it explained would simplify creation of generative AI (genAI) use cases for its existing applications.

SAP is also beefing-up its Joule genAI product through integration with Microsoft’s Copilot, a tie-up it said would provide a unified experience within workflows to provide “seamless access” to details of interactions between both companies’ business applications.

An expanded collaboration with Google Cloud targets improvements in supply-chain management, integrating Joule and a relevant SAP planning product with the search giant’s Gemini AI assistant and cloud data services.

The company stated its partnerships “push the limits of what genAI can do at an enterprise level”, but emphasised integrity remains a key concern as it committed to the ten principles of the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI.

UNESCO describes the programme as offering companies, governments and academia access to information on the “most pressing challenges” AI presents, along with a laboratory collating details of best practice on issues of “ethics, governance, responsible innovation” and more.