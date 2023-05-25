 Open, vRAN revenue ebbs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Open, vRAN revenue ebbs

25 MAY 2023

Dell’Oro Group reported virtual and open RAN revenue growth slowed in Q1, but stood by a short-term forecast for the latter to account for 6 per cent to 10 per cent of the overall RAN market this year.

It placed open RAN revenue growth in the 10 per cent to 20 per cent range and vRAN 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Roy Chua, founder and principal analyst at research outfit AvidThink, told Mobile World Live the rate of growth for open RAN spending slowed due to a deceleration in 5G network builds.

Indeed, open RAN flag bearers Dish Network and Rakuten Mobile recently detailed capex reductions.

Chua noted most attention is on shifting from non-standalone 5G to standalone, along with core network upgrades rather than “making the RAN open”.

Stefan Pongratz, VP with Dell’Oro Group, also cited 5G rollouts, noting there were signs of activity beyond the early adopters, but “of course it will take time for the sum of these smaller early majority type deployments to move the broader market”.

Chua still expects open RAN to continue to grow as a category as more vendors adopt open and disaggregated classifications.

“While some are just virtualised, vendor marketing may blur those lines, regardless of compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications.”

For private mobile networks, he stated it was still an open question whether operators would choose open RAN over proprietary architectures.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Nokia gains RAN market share

Mobile backhaul drives microwave gains

Open RAN revenue tipped for gains

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association