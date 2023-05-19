 Nokia gains RAN market share - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia gains RAN market share

19 MAY 2023

Research company Dell’Oro Group reported Nokia gained the most market share among the top-five RAN suppliers in Q1, while Ericsson and Samsung lost ground.

Dell’Oro stated Nokia’s RAN market share outside of China trended upward over the past five quarters.

VP Stefan Pongratz stated the quarter was interesting from a regional and supplier perspective, with growth in India and a “worse than expected” performance in North America.

Dell’Oro’s preliminary findings showed a slowdown which began in the broader RAN market in Q4 2021 continued.

It equated this with fuelling six consecutive quarters “of more stable trends”.

The research company noted Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE were the other companies in its ranking of the top-five RAN vendors.

Pongratz noted revenue shares were impacted by different growth trajectories across the suppliers.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Mobile backhaul drives microwave gains

Open RAN revenue tipped for gains

El declive de la LTE provoca una desaceleración en el mercado de redes RAN
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association