Nokia gains RAN market share

Research company Dell’Oro Group reported Nokia gained the most market share among the top-five RAN suppliers in Q1, while Ericsson and Samsung lost ground.

Dell’Oro stated Nokia’s RAN market share outside of China trended upward over the past five quarters.

VP Stefan Pongratz stated the quarter was interesting from a regional and supplier perspective, with growth in India and a “worse than expected” performance in North America.

Dell’Oro’s preliminary findings showed a slowdown which began in the broader RAN market in Q4 2021 continued.

It equated this with fuelling six consecutive quarters “of more stable trends”.

The research company noted Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE were the other companies in its ranking of the top-five RAN vendors.

Pongratz noted revenue shares were impacted by different growth trajectories across the suppliers.