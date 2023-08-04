Nothing teases sub-brand launch

Nothing CEO Carl Pei (pictured) revealed it is launching a more affordable sub-brand at the end of the year, focused on devices with innovative designs that are powered by the latest technology.

Pei stated the sub-brand, CMF by Nothing, will continue to reflect the company’s emphasis on high standard design and user experience but through a more affordable line-up, part of a wider goal to get more people to access its ecosystem.

The CEO explained the value segment in the tech sector often brings “false promises” when it comes to good quality, which the company aimed to address with its new brand.

No details on price points or specs were disclosed, but Pei explained CMF’s devices will sport a cleaner look compared to those by its sister brand, which caters to a more premium segment.

It will initially launch a smartwatch and earbuds and more details on the products will be announced in the coming months. The upcoming launch will mark the company’s first foray into the smartwatch segment.

Pei also launched the Nord sub-brand during his time at OnePlus.

Announcement of the sub-brand also came less than a month after Nothing revealed its second smartphone.