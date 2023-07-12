Nothing unveils second smartphone

Challenger handset brand Nothing tapped into the higher-tier segment with the launch of its second smartphone, touting upgraded software and tweaks to its signature Glyph interface.

The release of Nothing 2 in the US forms part of CEO Carl Pei’s plan to place a bigger emphasis on the market, with Pei offering a glimpse into a pop-up store in New York built exclusively for the new phone in his Twitter account last week.

Look what just landed in New York! Phone (2) will be available at the Nothing Kiosk in NY on July 13th, starting at 7pm. See you there. We will also have other drops happening across the world, including London, Bangalore, and more. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/4gDyYQMNch — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 6, 2023

Pei’s announcement of the store also came at a time when leaked images and specs of the phone were circulating online, with audience assuming Nothing 2’s features will have little difference from its predecessor.

The company made some improvements to the phone’s rear design features, the LED Glyph Interface, which gives users the ability to customise one of the light bars into a notification for selected apps or contacts, as well as a “visual countdown” for timers, volume and delivery services. Nothing promoted this feature as a “progress tracker”.

Nothing 2 also sports a slightly wider screen with a 6.7-inch OLED display, a 1-mm thinner midframe and a “pillowed glass back”.

The brand said the device comes with an upgraded Nothing OS 2.0 software which allows faster performance than its debut smartphone, along with all-around improvements with the cameras which include a 32MP front camera, dual rear camera with 50 MP sensors and an upgraded main sensor.

It packs a bigger battery with 4700 mAh capacity allowing fast charging and runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Nothing 2 is now available in US in dark and grey, with a price point starting at $599. It will be available to purchase online in selected markets, including UK, Europe, and India, by Friday 14 July.