HomeAsiaNews

Nokia, UTS forge 5G skills partnership

08 OCT 2018

Nokia turned the focus of 5G from pure technology development to skills, forging a partnership with an Australian university designed to boost knowledge of the technology by more closely integrating it with academic programmes in the country.

The vendor’s partnership with University of Technology Sydney, dubbed the 5G Skills Accelerator, will provide “students, academic staff, industry personnel and Nokia’s customers, business partners and employees” with access to cutting-edge training practices and systems, the vendor said in a statement.

Zoltan Losteiner, head of the Oceania region at Nokia, said the vendor chose Australia because the country is expected to “be among the world leaders in 5G adoption”, particularly in relation to “new mission-critical services in areas like industrial IoT”.

The skills accelerator will help the country to develop the “right skills and knowledge” to cash in on that leading position.

Nokia predicted more than 1,000 industry personnel and students in areas including electrical engineering will attend the UTS accelerator in 2019. The facility will offer training covering implementation and operation of technologies underpinning fixed and mobile broadband, and communication service delivery including radio access; IP routing; optical and core networks; fixed broadband access; security; and IoT platforms.

UTS associate dean of External Engagement, Myriam Amielh, said the skills accelerator will enhance the University’s teaching capabilities and “enable 5G and the future of Australia’s communications networks.”

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Get Our Newsletter

