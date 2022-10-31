 Nokia revamps ESG strategy - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia revamps ESG strategy

31 OCT 2022

Nokia outlined a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, the result of a year of development designed to place sustainability at the heart of its product development as part of broader industry moves to tackle key societal challenges.

The vendor stated its updated policy focuses on the environment; industrial digitalisation; security and privacy; bridging digital divides; and responsible business practices.

It aims to “maximise Nokia’s impact where its technology, solutions and capabilities combine to address some of the biggest global challenges”.

The environmental focus will revolve around delivering energy-efficiency systems, with a focus on optimising network operations. Its industrial approach centres on employing technology to overhaul “physical industries” with an eye toward improving sustainability and safety.

Security and privacy matters will involve embedding these criteria during the design phase of Nokia equipment, while its responsible business approach is essentially a continuation of current practices involving its internal operations and broader supply chain.

The vendor added its work to bridge digital divides covers providing products for “non-terrestrial network operators” along with programmes to boost relevant skills.

Nokia noted part of its overall strategy will be the extension of the lifecycle of its products through refurbishing and recycling programmes. It also plans to push its environmental targets through contributions to 5G-Advanced and 6G standards development.

Nicole Robertson, VP of ESG, noted the “line between purpose and profit is dissolving and companies are looking to identify the best ESG strategies to deliver measurable impact to societal challenges and drive value creation”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

