TIM signs up for green coalition

Telecom Italia joined the European Green Digital Coalition to help further the European Union’s goal of implementing climate change initiatives.

The operator agreed to support the coalition’s goal of becoming climate neutral, or net-zero, by 2040.

Telecom Italia set internal environmental, social and governance goals including carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2040.

It stated it will cut 75 per cent of emissions from its production by 2030 and purchase 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.

Telecom Italia also plans to reduce emissions from its supply chain related to the purchase of goods and services by 47 per cent by 2025.

The European Green Digital Coalition was formed in 2021 by several companies in the ICT sector along with Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Telefonica. The initiative is backed by the European Commission and Parliament.