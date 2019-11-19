Nokia claims 5G milestone, chases further enterprise wins - Mobile World Live

Nokia unveiled its 50th operator 5G deal and announced it had agreements in place with over 120 companies for private wireless networks, as the vendor continues to push its credentials in the hugely competitive 5G and enterprise markets.

In a trio of statements, the company confirmed a 5G deal with Spark New Zealand, partnership with Docomo Pacific (covering 5G deployments in Guam and the Marianas) and updated on its progress selling private network kit to industrial players.

The company said it had more than 120 private network customers covering a range of geographies and sectors including transportation, energy, public sector, logistics and manufacturing.

Nokia Enterprise head of strategy Karl Bream said the company was seeing a “tremendous appetite and momentum for private wireless networking” providing infrastructure for industrial automation and other key technologies AI, cloud and IoT.

The company’s slew of announcements come as its rivals continue to heavily push their 5G credentials with both operators and highlighting the industrial opportunity for wireless technology.

Last week, Ericsson announced it had 70 commercial 5G operator contracts in place, while Huawei said it had 60 5G contracts in place with “leading global carriers” in October.