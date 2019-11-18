 New Zealand's Spark goes multi-vendor for 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

New Zealand’s Spark goes multi-vendor for 5G

18 NOV 2019

Spark New Zealand announced it shifted to a multi-vendor strategy for its 5G radio access network (RAN) and confirmed Nokia, Samsung and Huawei as preferred equipment suppliers.

Rajesh Singh, Spark’s GM of value management, said the company withdrew its original Telecommunications Interception Capability and Security Act (TICSA) application, which proposed a single-vendor 5G RAN strategy, adding the company will work through the TICSA approval process with its other RAN vendors.

The operator obtained approval from the government to use Nokia’s 5G RAN equipment for its deployment in Alexandra and additional launches in five locations before Christmas.

It will also continue to use Cisco and Ericsson for separate elements of its existing network core, which has already been upgraded to ensure it is non-standalone (NSA) 5G capable, it said.

Singh added: “We’ve consistently said our approach to 5G will be multi-vendor. A key reason for this is that 5G technology is still emerging and is likely to develop significantly in the next few years, so a mix of vendors makes sense.”

Next phase
The operator, the second largest operator in the country by subscribers, also outlined the next phases of its 5G launch, committing to rolling out a broader range of 5G services into major centres from mid-2020, subject to spectrum being made available.

Mark Beder, technology director at Spark, said: “Our 5G roll out approach is twofold. Firstly, we are advancing our network delivery plans so we can roll out quickly in major centres once the necessary spectrum becomes available. Secondly, we’re innovating by repurposing some of our existing spectrum to deliver 5G wireless broadband in places where it will make a real difference to customers.”

In late September the operator turned on 5G service in Alexandra for a limited number of enterprise and consumer customers, with plans to expand the network to an additional five towns by the year-end and other locations in early 2020.

Earlier this month, the operator started a 5G trial with the Emirates Team New Zealand sailing team, which it said was an extension of its interactive 5G test lab which opened in November 2018 in Wynyard Quarter in downtown Auckland.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei sells out foldable Mate X in China

China Mobile targets 70M 5G users in 2020

Huawei rewards staff for countering US sanctions
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association