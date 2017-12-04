Nokia boosted by BlackBerry payment dispute win

An international court of arbitration ordered BlackBerry to pay $137 million to Nokia over a payment contract dispute.

In a statement, Canada-based BlackBerry said the International Chamber of Commerce’s arbitration court had ruled in favour of Nokia, after the vendor filed a case in April 2016. The dispute related to whether certain payments allegedly due under a patent licence contract are, in fact, owed to Nokia under the terms of the agreement.

BlackBerry said the dispute “did not involve any allegations of IP infringement”, and the company confirmed it was continuing to pursue patent infringement claims against Nokia through suits filed in Germany and the US. The suits, filed in February, relate to the use of 11 protected technologies in the Finnish vendor’s networking products.

It is unclear how much BlackBerry expects to win should it receive a favourable decision.

In a statement released by Nokia, the company said it believes BlackBerry’s “unrelated claims of patent infringement by Nokia are without merit”.

BlackBerry’s case forms part of a strategy announced by CEO John Chen to generate more revenue through licensing of its portfolio of 40,000 patents to fund the company’s ambitions in software and enterprise.

Earlier this year it won $940 million from Qualcomm over a similar dispute.

BlackBerry added it will record the $137 million fee to Nokia as a one-time charge.

Nokia said a significant portion of the amount had already been recognised in its earnings statements for previous periods.