English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia boosted by BlackBerry payment dispute win

04 DEC 2017

An international court of arbitration ordered BlackBerry to pay $137 million to Nokia over a payment contract dispute.

In a statement, Canada-based BlackBerry said the International Chamber of Commerce’s arbitration court had ruled in favour of Nokia, after the vendor filed a case in April 2016. The dispute related to whether certain payments allegedly due under a patent licence contract are, in fact, owed to Nokia under the terms of the agreement.

BlackBerry said the dispute “did not involve any allegations of IP infringement”, and the company confirmed it was continuing to pursue patent infringement claims against Nokia through suits filed in Germany and the US. The suits, filed in February, relate to the use of 11 protected technologies in the Finnish vendor’s networking products.

It is unclear how much BlackBerry expects to win should it receive a favourable decision.

In a statement released by Nokia, the company said it believes BlackBerry’s “unrelated claims of patent infringement by Nokia are without merit”.

BlackBerry’s case forms part of a strategy announced by CEO John Chen to generate more revenue through licensing of its portfolio of 40,000 patents to fund the company’s ambitions in software and enterprise.

Earlier this year it won $940 million from Qualcomm over a similar dispute.

BlackBerry added it will record the $137 million fee to Nokia as a one-time charge.

Nokia said a significant portion of the amount had already been recognised in its earnings statements for previous periods.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Interview: Nokia

Nokia denies Juniper deal report

BT, Nokia prepare 5G demo in UK city Bristol

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association