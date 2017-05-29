Qualcomm pays $940M to end BlackBerry royalty spat

US-based Qualcomm agreed to pay BlackBerry $940 million to settle an arbitration decision first announced in April.

BlackBerry said in a statement the payment includes the original arbitration amount along with interest and attorneys’ fees, and will be paid by end-May.

An out-of-court arbitration hearing in the US ordered Qualcomm to pay BlackBerry $815 million for overcharging on royalties.

In early January Qualcomm was fined nearly $900 million by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) for abusing its dominant market position by linking modem sales with patent licensing deals. Prior to the KFTC ruling, Qualcomm was subject to investigation by authorities in China, which led to a $975 million fine and a pledge by the company to modify its business practices.

In mid-January Apple filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the chip giant in a US district court just days after the US FTC lodged a complaint against Qualcomm for “using anticompetitive tactics” to protect its position in the market.

Apple quickly expanded its legal action against Qualcomm, filing a suit in Beijing alleging the US-based chipmaker breached China’s anti-monopoly law and seeking CNY1 billion ($145 million) in damages.

Qualcomm fired back, first accusing Apple of interfering with its business, and subsequently taking legal action against four manufacturers of Apple devices over unpaid royalties.