BlackBerry sues Nokia for patent infringement

BlackBerry filed a patent infringement case against Nokia for use of protected technology in the company’s networking products, Bloomberg reported.

The complaint refers to the use of 11 protected technologies in Nokia’s Flex Multiradio base stations, radio network controllers and Liquid Radio software. Some of the patents cover technologies central to 3GPP protocols and, as such, rights owners are obliged to licence them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

Given the nature of the technologies covered, the legal action focused on compensation and securing fees for ongoing licencing rather than seeking a block on the use of the protected technology.

BlackBerry did not reveal how much it expects to receive from the case, which was filed with the US Federal Court in Delaware yesterday.

Several of the patents cited in yesterday’s action were acquired by BlackBerry from fallen telecoms giant Nortel in 2011, when much of its IP was sold to a consortium including BlackBerry, Microsoft, Ericsson, Sony and Apple. The patents were then shared out between the members.

In its complaint, BlackBerry said Nokia tried to buy the patents along with Nortel’s business in 2009 and was fully aware the technology was protected as it cited its use as part of its own patent applications.

The case looks to be part of a strategy announced by BlackBerry CEO John Chen in 2015 to use its patent portfolio to fund the company’s other activities, including its software and enterprise divisions.