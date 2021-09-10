 Nokia bags UScellular 5G core deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia bags UScellular 5G core deal

10 SEP 2021

Nokia continued a hot streak of 5G deals in the US, winning a contract to implement its cloud-native standalone (SA) core architecture for UScellular’s next-generation network, with completion of deployments scheduled for end-2022.

The vendor will supply its portfolio of hardware, software and services, which it asserted in a statement would help UScellular provide its 5 million customers with high-speed connectivity and low latency to drive new applications including VR and AR.

Nokia explained its structure can also be used by UScellular to rapidly introduce and scale future network functions and, as a result, unlock novel revenue opportunities.

EVP and CTO of UScellular Mike Irizarry explained the move would help it deliver “a superior wireless experience”, tapping Nokia’s expertise, “technology excellence and the right mix of hardware, software and services to meet our requirements for high performance and low latency”.

The deal adds to a previous tie-up between the pair on mmWave 5G.

Nokia in the US
Ed Cholerton, president of Nokia North America, explained the vendor’s partnership with UScellular continued its momentum in the SA 5G core market in the region and allowed it to provide new “operational efficiencies and revenue opportunities”.

In the US, Nokia gained a contract to provide its SA core software for a Dish Network 5G network rollout, which it later dubbed as the world’s first deployment of the technology in the public cloud.

The vendor also supplied core equipment for an SA 5G launch by T-Mobile US in August 2020, and sealed a five-year deal with AT&T in March to provide equipment for non-standalone and SA, among other services.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

