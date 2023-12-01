Broadcom reportedly outlined a plan to axe around 1,267 employees at VMware, as the chipmaker wastes little time in making its mark following the completion of its $61 billion acquisition of the software player last month.

Bloomberg reported Broadcom has filed a submission to the California Employment Department about the plan, which will take effect starting 26 January 2024 impacting employees at VMware’s Palo Alto office. The company currently has around 38,000 employees.

Broadcom finally sealed its acquisition of VMware just over a week ago after receiving clearance from China with additional conditions. Chinese authorities were the last to clear the deal, first announced in May 2022, with the delay linked to broadening chip sanctions against it by the US.

Through the acquisition, Broadcom is attempting to push further into software. In 2019, the chip giant bought cloud and cybersecurity player Symantec, a move that came just a year after it snapped up CA Technologies for $18.9 billion.

Bloomberg noted it has a pattern of eliminating job roles after takeovers to help cut costs.

More shake-ups could also be on the way. A leaked internal email from Broadcom CEO Hock Tan seen by Business Insider revealed it has plans to review VMware’s business units Carbon Black and End-User Computing.