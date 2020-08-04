 T-Mobile US taunts rivals with SA 5G launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US taunts rivals with SA 5G launch

04 AUG 2020

T-Mobile US made good on a pledge to launch standalone (SA) 5G in the current quarter, boldly claiming a world first in terms of providing nationwide coverage.

The operator is far from a pioneer in terms of lighting SA 5G, with Telstra, Vodafone UK and South African operator rain also recently making moves.

But it can certainly claim bragging rights in the US, with Verizon still preparing for a shift to an SA 5G core as of early July, and AT&T targeting a launch by the year-end.

T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray stated the move was a “massive step into the future”, tipping it to open “the door for massive innovation in this country”.

The upgraded network uses the 600MHz band: T-Mobile launched non-standalone 5G service in the frequency in December 2019, adding to a mmWave deployment in June 2019.

Cisco and Nokia provided core equipment for the SA network, which T-Mobile said boosted its 5G coverage by close to 30 per cent to almost 250 million people in more than 7,500 cities, and reduced latency 40 per cent.

Customers with OnePlus 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphones will be able to access the network following a software upgrade, with others to follow in the coming months except for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

SoftBank Corp bullish on full year outlook

Google prepares Pixel for 5G

LG Uplus blazes trail for Verizon 5G roaming plan

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association