 New Nokia chair takes helm - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

New Nokia chair takes helm

28 MAY 2020

Sari Baldauf (pictured) officially took the reins as Nokia’s new chair of its board, replacing Risto Siilasmaa, who had been at the helm for eight years.

In a statement, Nokia said Baldauf had been re-elected to the board, which confirmed her appointment as the new chair, while seven other members were also re-elected.

Thomas Dannenfeldt, former CFO at Deutsche Telekom, was the one new addition.

Nokia announced in December 2019 Siilasmaa would step down, with Baldauf nominated to take over in April 2020. However, the move was pushed back to this month, in line with the company’s rescheduled Annual General Meeting.

Change at the top
Baldauf, who spent several years at Nokia between 1998 to 2005, takes over as chair during a period of significant change at the company.

Rajeev Suri, CEO since 2015, will step down in September, with head of energy company Fortum Pekka Lundmark set to take over.

The company is also embroiled in a battle for 5G supplier contracts with European rival Ericsson and Chinese heavyweight Huawei, among others.

Indeed, its recent performance has come under fire after it failed to secure some high-profile 5G deals in China, while media reports in April suggested the company had hired an investment bank to help it defend from a hostile takeover.

In a recorded address, Siilasmaa said he had worked closely with Baldauf since she was nominated to takeover as chair, to ensure a “smooth and efficient handover”.

He added she will be focused on improving Nokia’s financial results and “delivering on our innovative product roadmap”, while “supporting and challenging” the management team.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia lobbies for open RAN

KDDI, Nokia test virtualised 5G RAN

Nokia names successor for key Enterprise unit

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association