 Nokia chairman to step down - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia chairman to step down

03 DEC 2019

Nokia announced chairman Risto Siilasmaa would step down in April 2020, with the company’s former EVP of Networks Sari Baldauf set to assume the position.

In a statement, Nokia said Siilasmaa had served as a director for 12 years and as chair for eight. Baldauf’s appointment is subject to her being re-elected to the board at the company’s AGM, due to be held on 8 April 2020.

Siilasmaa reflected on his time as chair, a period which saw the Finnish vendor make a number of deals which helped to reposition its business: “This has included some fundamental strategic steps, including the sale of Nokia Mobile Devices business to Microsoft, taking full ownership of the NSN telecom infrastructure and the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.”

The company said it conducted a “rigorous succession planning process” for almost a year. Baldauf joined Nokia’s board as non-executive director in 2018, and was named as vice-chair in May.

Prior to this, Baldauf spent several years at Nokia, serving as EVP and GM of Nokia’s Networks business from 1998 to 2005, along with previous spells in various executive positions at the company’s domestic and US operations.

“I see a clear opportunity to help create long-term shareholder value and look forward to continuing to work closely with the Bboard and with Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri,” said Baldauf.

Current board member Karl Stadigh will assume the position of vice chair.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia seeks end to auto industry patent complaints

Nokia COO to go

Nokia claims 5G milestone, chases further enterprise wins

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association