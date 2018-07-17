English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Netflix needs operators to scale – analyst

17 JUL 2018

Independent telecom analyst Paolo Pescatore predicted Netflix will increasingly turn to operators to enhance subscriber growth and fend off competition, after the video streaming giant’s Q2 customer additions fell short of its expectations.

Netflix added a total of 5.2 million subscribers, well behind its forecast of 6.2 million. The company missed the mark on both US and international additions, adding 4.47 million international subscribers compared with the 5.9 million predicted; and 670,000 domestic users versus a forecast of 1.2 million.

In its earnings statement, Netflix said the majority of its subscriber additions continue to come from consumers who sign up for the service directly, but acknowledged partner-based bundle offerings “continue to be a high-performing additional acquisition channel”.

Pescatore said more of those agreements will be necessary to push Netflix into its next phase of growth as it faces increasing competition from content players including Apple, Amazon, Hulu and even AT&T in the wake of its Time Warner acquisition.

“Telcos and Netflix need each other. Netflix is doing what it needs to do, solely focused on content. But it needs scale, and this is where the telcos come in, especially those that do not want to invest sums in securing costly content rights.”

The streaming service already counts T-Mobile US, Telefonica Spain and KDDI among its partners. Netflix said it expects to sign more deals with operators around the globe going forward.

Pescatore noted the company’s next step “is towards deeper integration of Netflix among telco offerings.”

Despite the lower-than-expected subscriber additions, Netflix grew total revenue from $2.8 billion in Q2 2017 to $3.9 billion in the recent quarter. Net profit jumped from $66 million to $384 million in Q2 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Netflix app serves up next episode

Times Internet closes MX Player acquisition

SK Telecom, DJI sign drone streaming pact
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association