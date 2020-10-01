 National US 5G network talk sparks fresh objections - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

National US 5G network talk sparks fresh objections

01 OCT 2020

US politicians urged President Donald Trump to maintain a free market approach to 5G after a government request for information on shared spectrum models renewed concerns he may pursue nationalised infrastructure.

A group of 19 Senators, including the chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, warned Trump “experimenting with untested models for 5G deployment” would hinder US ambitions to be a leader in the technology.

They argued the approach would pose a significant national security risk, noting attacks which “only need to penetrate one network” would have a “greater likelihood of disrupting” communications services.

Industry association CTIA backed their concerns.

The Department of Defence (DoD) last month requested information from mobile players about models for sharing spectrum between military and commercial users.

Trump first floated the idea of a nationalised 5G network in 2018, but backtracked after opposition from regulators and industry players.

In August, Trump’s re-election campaign appeared to resurrect the idea as a goal for the president’s potential second term.

At the time, Recon Analytics founder and lead analyst Roger Entner told Mobile World Live the idea made little sense, because operators would already have completed their own networks by the time the government was ready to move forward.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Google brings 5G Pixels into focus

TIP draws up open network roadmap

Verizon beefs up 5G FWA router

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association