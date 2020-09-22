US taps industry for input on spectrum sharing - Mobile World Live

The US Department of Defence (DoD) called for innovative ideas from the telecoms industry about shared spectrum models, as it moved ahead with a plan to open some of its mid-band airwaves to commercial users.

In a request for information (RFI), the DoD asked mobile players for views on how 5G can share spectrum with high-powered radar operations; potential national security concerns related to such portioning; and whether it should consider leasing rather than reallocating its holding.

The DoD in August announced plans to make spectrum between 3.45GHz and 3.55GHz available for shared use with commercial operators. The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote on new rules for the band to enable the scheme on 30 September.

However, the scope of the RFI appears to go well beyond the planned spectrum, covering the “broad range” the DoD uses and one question specifically addressing blocks between 3.1GHz and 3.55GHz.

DoD chief information officer Dana Deasy stated partnering with industry players is “imperative in this extremely technical and competitive field”, adding “what we learn in this effort has potential to benefit the entire nation” and help maintain US leadership on 5G.

Responses are due by 19 October.