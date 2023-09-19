 Musk raises prospect of charging for X in bot battle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Big Tech

Musk raises prospect of charging for X in bot battle

19 SEP 2023
Photograph of billionaire Elon Musk against a blue sky backdrop

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter could begin charging users what owner Elon Musk (pictured) described as a small monthly payment for access, a move the billionaire claimed would be an effective way of fighting bots.

During a conversation with Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu streamed on Musk’s X platform, he argued a payment for usage of the system would drive up costs for those deploying bots and require them to navigate tougher barriers.

“The single most important reason that we’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system is it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said, noting bots cost a fraction of a penny to deploy.

He indicated if users had to pay “a few dollars or something” the knock-on impact on bots would be a higher cost with the added inconvenience of finding new payment methods for every one.

The company already operates a subscription tier, with Musk noting in the future it was going to have a lower priced option.

“This is a longer discussion but in my view, this is actually the only defence against vast armies of bots,” pointing to improvements in AI enabling it to pass tests commonly used to filter genuine internet users.

Predictably the comments caused a storm on news websites around the world alongside on X, where opinion divided, with Musk fans, among others, praising the suggestion while some users slated the prospect or questioned whether it would actually happen.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association