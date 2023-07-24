 Twitter bird takes flight as Musk rebrands - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Twitter bird takes flight as Musk rebrands

24 JUL 2023

Elon Musk revealed plans to replace Twitter’s signature blue bird logo with an X, as the billionaire continues to make major moves to overhaul the social media company to improve its financial position.

The move will mark Twitter’s first major visual rebranding in years and follows a series of tweets by Musk indicating plans to ditch the blue bird icon.

As part of the rebranding, posts on Twitter will be known as x’s, instead of tweets, according to Musk.

The X logo ties in with X Corp, a shell company formed in April that now houses Twitter. Bloomberg reported at the time Musk was exploring using the X brand to create an “everything app” similar to Tencent Holdings’ WeChat.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino added the design overhaul is just the beginning of Twitter’s transformation into a “global marketplace” for various services spanning messaging to banking.

Poll
Musk hinted a rebrand was imminent through a poll to gather users’ votes on Twitter’s default colour, before asking them to suggest an X logo for the rebrand.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it go live worldwide tomorrow”, said Musk on Sunday (23 July).

Pictures showing an X were also projected onto Twitter’s US offices, although Musk stated that logo is temporary.

He tweeted the design “probably changes later, certainly will be refined”, in response to a user providing the image.

The branding overhaul comes after Musk stated last week the company had lost almost half of its advertising revenue since he completed the takeover in October 2022, resulting in heavy debt and negative cash flow. During his ownership of the company, he has also moved to lay-off thousands of staff and pushed paid-for features.

While the rebranding will generate much hype, research director at Forrester Mike Proulx told Reuters it could also alienate “Twitter’s original, and once fiercely loyal user base”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Musk claims Twitter ad revenue cut in half

Musk revela que los ingresos publicitarios de Twitter se han reducido a la mitad

Musk aims to get a grip on reality using AI

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association