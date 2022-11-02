Musk ticks off Twitter users with subscription plan

Elon Musk detailed plans to increase Twitter subscription fees alongside introducing a monthly charge for the blue tick used to indicate an account has been verified, as he made good on pledges to overhaul the social media site.

The new owner of Twitter used the platform to object to its current free verification system, which BBC News reported was introduced in 2009 to prevent high-profile users being impersonated.

Musk plans to bundle the verification charge with the cost of its premium Blue subscription service, increasing the monthly fee from $4.99 to $8.

The plan faced a backlash from many current verified users due to the ability for anyone to pay for the seal of approval.

Twitter’s former head of global policy communications Nu Wexler told BBC News paid verification could aggravate disinformation problems, because the blue tick was a means for “journalists, academic researchers” and others to filter out wrong or “low-quality” details.

Musk’s move to increase subscription fees aims to shore-up Twitter’s finances, reducing its reliance on advertising at a time when many companies are cutting back due to global economic uncertainties.

The billionaire also embarked on an overhaul of Twitter’s management, revamping its board after reportedly laying-off CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.