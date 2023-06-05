 Microsoft still on Hunt for UK Activision approval - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft still on Hunt for UK Activision approval

05 JUN 2023

Bloomberg reported Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith plotted a meeting with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt to discuss a competition regulator’s decision to block a proposed acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard.

Talks are likely to be scheduled during a visit by Smith to the UK to discuss the potential of AI.

A Microsoft representative said Smith will discuss “the need for thoughtful regulation” of AI, along with holding private discussions on other matters including the Activision Blizzard deal.

Microsoft remains committed “to finding creative and constructive ways to address remaining regulatory concerns”, the representative said.

Bloomberg stated Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will also hold talks with Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) officials during his trip abroad.

Microsoft has appealed the CMA decision to block the acquisition.

Bloomberg stated Microsoft is working on strategies to counter the CMA’s ruling, one of which could involve pulling Activision Blizzard games from the UK market.

The European Commission approved the deal, but Microsoft also faces opposition from the US Federal Trade Commission.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Microsoft president calls for AI human safety breaks

Microsoft fights for Activision approval

El presidente de Microsoft reclama garantías de seguridad frente a la IA
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association