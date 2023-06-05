Microsoft still on Hunt for UK Activision approval

Bloomberg reported Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith plotted a meeting with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt to discuss a competition regulator’s decision to block a proposed acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard.

Talks are likely to be scheduled during a visit by Smith to the UK to discuss the potential of AI.

A Microsoft representative said Smith will discuss “the need for thoughtful regulation” of AI, along with holding private discussions on other matters including the Activision Blizzard deal.

Microsoft remains committed “to finding creative and constructive ways to address remaining regulatory concerns”, the representative said.

Bloomberg stated Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will also hold talks with Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) officials during his trip abroad.

Microsoft has appealed the CMA decision to block the acquisition.

Bloomberg stated Microsoft is working on strategies to counter the CMA’s ruling, one of which could involve pulling Activision Blizzard games from the UK market.

The European Commission approved the deal, but Microsoft also faces opposition from the US Federal Trade Commission.