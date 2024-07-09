Amazon revealed its Echo Spot alarm clock which features improved audio quality and better visuals than the original launched in 2017, but without the built-in camera.

Like its predecessor, the Echo Spot is part of the tech giant’s expanding family of Alexa devices.

Amazon discontinued the device in 2019, due in part to customers being uncomfortable with having a camera in their bedrooms.

The company noted the new Echo Spot “does not support features that require an integrated camera such as video calling or video feeds from connected smart home cameras or doorbells”.

Voice-based calling between other Alexa devices is supported.

While the first Echo Spot came with a price tag of $130, the newest version costs $79. Amazon Prime customers can get it for $49 from now until Prime Day, taking place on 16 July and 17 July.

The 2.83-inch, 240 x 320-pixel touchscreen display allows users to see the time, weather and song titles.

It comes equipped with a button to turn the microphone off, and physical volume control buttons along with hands-free control through Alexa commands.

Dual-band Wi-Fi is compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac over 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, with a Bluetooth low energy mesh and a shared network through Amazon Sidewalk also available.

Customers can use Alexa to set up alarms on the Echo Spot or establish routines around lighting and heating.