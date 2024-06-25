Simona Jankowski (pictured, right) announced on LinkedIn she planned to leave Nvidia after serving seven years as its VP of investor relations and strategic finance to become CFO of an undisclosed start-up.

Jankowski joined Nvidia in 2017, the same year the company’s first Tensor Core GPU was launched.

She met Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (pictured, left) in 2001 when she was a Goldman Sachs analyst. Her first assignment at Goldman Sachs was building a Nvidia financial model.

“Working with Jensen has been the experience of a lifetime,” she stated.

After an initial foray into developing graphics processors for computer games, Nvidia is now the market leader for the production of AI chips for companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

Last week Nvidia topped Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company with a market capitalisation of $3.34 trillion, which has since dropped to around $2.9 trillion.

Nvidia recently struck a deal with Ooredoo Group to deploy thousands of its Tensor Core GPUs in the operator’s AI data centres across Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, Oman, Kuwait, and the Maldives.