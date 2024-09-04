Enterprise software giant SAP revealed it reached a mutual agreement with CTO and executive board member Juergen Mueller (pictured) to leave the company on 30 September due to inappropriate behaviour at a company event.

“I regret being inconsiderate and sincerely apologise to everyone affected,” Mueller stated. “I take full responsibility and believe stepping down is best for the company.”

SAP CEO Christian Klein will assume responsibility for most of the technology and innovation board area that Mueller currently leads.

“We thank Juergen Mueller for his significant accomplishments and wish him well in his future endeavours,” stated Pekka Ala-Pietila, chairman of the supervisory board of SAP SE.

SAP extended Mueller’s contract by an additional three years in April.

The company noted Mueller played a key role in establishing its business technology platform which serves more than 23,000 customers.

He joined SAP in 2013 and was appointed to the executive board in 2019.