Microsoft fights for Activision approval

A representative for Microsoft told Mobile World Live (MWL) it filed an appeal against a UK decision to block a proposed $68.7 billion takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft filed an appeal of a UK Competition and Markets Authority decision to block the deal with the nation’s Competition Appeal Tribunal.

The Microsoft representative told MWL the company “should have more to share soon” in terms of details of the appeal.

The European Commission (EC) granted its approval earlier this month. At the time, CMA chief Sarah Cardell told Bloomberg it stood by its decision.

In a report on Microsoft’s appeal, Bloomberg stated it could take up to nine months for the review process, which is typically heard by three judges.

Reuters reported the tribunal will review the merits of the CMA’s decision-making process, but doesn’t allow Microsoft to submit new proposals.

Microsoft also faces opposition from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is seeking to block the deal on the grounds that it would suppress competition.

Bloomberg reported a trial between Microsoft and the FTC could start in early August.