 EC clears Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Home

EC clears Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard

16 MAY 2023

Microsoft cleared a hurdle in a proposed $68.7 billion acquisition to buy Activision Blizzard after the European Commission (EC) granted its approval barely three weeks after UK authorities moved to block the deal.

The EC ruled the acquisition will not harm competition in the gaming sector after Microsoft agreed to offer Activision Blizzard games including Call of Duty on Sony PlayStation consoles.

Margrethe Vestager, EC EVP in charge of competition policy, stated the “commitments offered by Microsoft will enable for the first time the streaming of such games in any cloud game streaming services, enhancing competition and opportunities for growth”.

Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith tweeted its licensing policy will “apply globally”, enabling consumers to play games “on any device they choose”.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority last month rejected the deal, ruling remedies proposed by Microsoft were not enough to offset its concerns over consumer choice.

Bloomberg reported Vestager stated the EC and CMA had taken different views on the speed of development in cloud gaming.

CMA chief Sarah Cardell told the news site it stands by its decision.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Microsoft backs UK start-up in latest AI push

Nadella claims generative AI lead

Microsoft, Activision dig in for battle after UK blow

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

