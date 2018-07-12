English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Italy gives green light to 5G auction rules

12 JUL 2018

Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development (MISE) approved 5G spectrum tender conditions set by communications regulator Agcom in May, the country’s industry and labour minister Luigi Di Maio announced.

“With the publication of the call for tenders and the tender regulations, Italy is positioning itself as one of the leading countries in Europe for the development of the 5G,” he said in a statement

The auction is expected to raise at least €2.5 billion for the government.

In a statement in May, Agcom had said MISE will organise the tender, which will cover the auction of frequencies in 694MHz to 790MHz; 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz; and 26.5GHz to 27.5GHz bands.

It designed rules to help to create new entrants, focusing purely on infrastructure in the market.

Agcom also said the move makes it the first European regulator to define rules for the allocation of the “pioneer” bands touted for 5G.

Auction doubts
However, last month Italy’s 5G spectrum auction plans were cast into doubt as reports emerged broadcasters had launched a legal appeal against rules for vacating the 700MHz band.

Separately the country’s mobile operators were tipped to boycott the whole process because they felt the starting price was too high and bidding rules too rigid.

MISE has yet to reveal if it will take any of these concerns into consideration.

The first tender is scheduled for the end of September, although the sale and allocation of frequencies is unlikely be finalised before the end of 2022.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Regulator presses Dish on network launch plans

Australia preparing 5G ban on Huawei

Intelligence Brief: What Le Tour can teach us about 5G
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association