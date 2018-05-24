English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Agcom sets up September sale of 5G frequencies

24 MAY 2018

Italy plans to hold a spectrum auction for frequencies suitable for 5G in September, a move expected to raise at least €2.5 billion for the government.

In a statement, communications regulator Agcom said the country’s Ministry of Economic Development will organise the tender, which will cover the auction of frequencies in 694MHz to 790MHz; 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz; and 26.5GHz to 27.5GHz bands.

Two blocks of 80MHz and two blocks of 20MHz will be made available in the 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz bands, while five lots of 200MHz will be available in the 26.5GHz to 27.5GHz bands.

The rules are also designed to also help to create new entrants, focusing purely on infrastructure in the market, the regulator added.

Forerunner
Agcom said the move makes it the first European regulator to define rules for the allocation of the “pioneer” bands touted for 5G

Notably, though, the UK already conducted a spectrum auction for frequencies suited for boosting 4G services and for future 5G purposes. Germany is also planning to make final conditions available for a 5G auction at the end of this year, with the process planned for 2019.

Only half of the €2.5 billion Italy expects would be raised this year, said Agcom, with the country’s major operators Telecom Italia, Vodafone Italia, Wind Tre and Fastweb expected to take part.

Telecom Italia trials
In a separate announcement, Telecom Italia said it had launched the “first applications” enabled by 5G in San Marino and the first mmWave 5G mobile test device in Italy.

Working with Qualcomm and Nokia, the operator said it had kicked off the operational stage of 5G testing, with plans to upgrade its mobile network with the technology. Demonstrations during an event in San Marino covered 5G-powered smart city services, public security and digital tourism initiatives.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Korea operators mull new model for 5G tariffs

Docomo, Huawei demo backhaul tech for 5G networks

Ericsson expects NB-IoT, LTE-M to couple from 2019

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association