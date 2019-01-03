 iPhone sales ban takes effect in Germany - Mobile World Live
Home

iPhone sales ban takes effect in Germany

03 JAN 2019

Qualcomm triggered a crack down on Apple in Germany, announcing it handed over €1.34 billion ($1.52 billion) in security bonds required to enforce a court order banning sales of older iPhone models in the country.

A regional court in Munich in December found Apple infringed on a patent related to Qualcomm’s power saving technology, and banned the import and sale of certain iPhone models. But in order for the ruling to take effect, Qualcomm was required to post funds which would cover potential damages incurred by Apple in case the decision is overturned on appeal.

The chipmaker said its deposit fulfilled that requirement.

Apple previously vowed to appeal the ruling, but said it would halt sales of its iPhone 7 and 8 models at its 15 retail stores in the country during the appeals process. The ban will not impact the availability of its newest generation of iPhones, it added.

Apple faces a similar ban on sales of its older iPhones in China.

Qualcomm’s announcement came after Apple slashed its earnings guidance for the December quarter in the wake of weak iPhone sales. Apple attributed the decline primarily to a sales drop in China, but did not specify whether the ban in that country had any impact on revenue.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

