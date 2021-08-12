 Intel recruits telecom veteran to run HR
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel recruits telecom veteran to run HR

12 AUG 2021

Intel appointed Christy Pambianchi (pictured) EVP and chief people officer two days after Verizon announced her departure from her role as the head of operator’s human resources (HR) unit.

Pambianchi starts her new position on 7 September, reporting to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Gelsinger described Pambianchi as an “HR leader with deep experience in global manufacturing and technology companies”.

Pambianchi joins as Intel invests heavily in semicondcuctor manufacturing facilities and 5G.

In a statement, she explained Intel and the overall semiconductor industry are at a “vital inflection point”, adding the company has a “foundational role” to play in ensuring a resilient and secure supply chain.

Intel credited Pambianchi with helping Verizon “stay at the forefront of digital transformation” with “reimagined” HR practices.

Before joining Verizon in 2019, Pambianchi spent 20 years at Corning, most recently as EVP of people and digital.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg announced Pambianchi’s departure on 9 August, thanking her for her contributions.

The operator appointed EVP and chief administrative, legal and public policy officer Craig Silliman interim HR lead.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile trials fibre in NYC

Verizon integrates BlueJeans with Apple Health

US Senate approves $65 billion to boost broadband

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association