Intel recruits telecom veteran to run HR

Intel appointed Christy Pambianchi (pictured) EVP and chief people officer two days after Verizon announced her departure from her role as the head of operator’s human resources (HR) unit.

Pambianchi starts her new position on 7 September, reporting to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Gelsinger described Pambianchi as an “HR leader with deep experience in global manufacturing and technology companies”.

Pambianchi joins as Intel invests heavily in semicondcuctor manufacturing facilities and 5G.

In a statement, she explained Intel and the overall semiconductor industry are at a “vital inflection point”, adding the company has a “foundational role” to play in ensuring a resilient and secure supply chain.

Intel credited Pambianchi with helping Verizon “stay at the forefront of digital transformation” with “reimagined” HR practices.

Before joining Verizon in 2019, Pambianchi spent 20 years at Corning, most recently as EVP of people and digital.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg announced Pambianchi’s departure on 9 August, thanking her for her contributions.

The operator appointed EVP and chief administrative, legal and public policy officer Craig Silliman interim HR lead.