 Intel puts $20B into major chip manufacturing move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel puts $20B into major chip manufacturing move

24 MAR 2021

Intel detailed plans to drastically increase its semiconductor manufacturing facilities, including spending $20 billion on factories in the US and the creation of a standalone foundry division charged with boosting capacity for third parties.

At an event detailing its IDM2.0 strategy, Intel’s new CEO Pat Gelsinger (pictured) announced plans to build two new factories in the state of Arizona and create a “world class foundry business”.

Intel Foundry Services will be charged with becoming a “major provider of US and Europe-based capacity to serve the incredible global demand for semiconductor manufacturing,” the company noted.

Alongside the investment revealed yesterday (23 March), Intel plans further expansion plans centred on US and European manufacturing capacity within 12 months.

“A key challenge is access to manufacturing capacity,” Gelsinger added. “Intel is in a unique position to rise to the occasion and meet this growing demand while ensuring a sustainable and secure supply of semiconductors for the world.”

The move comes at a time when authorities in the US and Europe are seeking to reduce dependency on imports of semiconductors from Asia, along with a global chip shortage.

Ericsson, Qualcomm, Google and Microsoft were among the companies speaking out in support of Intel’s foundry expansion.

Gelsinger said in the wider IDM2.0 strategy, Intel would continue to manufacture the majority of its own chips internally, but plans to increase its use of third-party facilities for several components including those for “products at the core of Intel’s computing offerings for both client and data centre segments”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung advierte del impacto que la escasez de chips va a tener en el segundo trimestre

Samsung afectada por la falta de chips de Qualcomm

Samsung hit by Qualcomm chip shortage
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association