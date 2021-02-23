Google, Intel focus on cloud-native 5G - Mobile World Live

Google Cloud and Intel sought to speed deployments of cloud-native 5G infrastructure and services, teaming to develop new reference architectures and edge network products for operators.

The effort will combine Google’s Anthos for Telecom cloud platform with Intel’s FlexRAN reference software, data plane development kit and Open Network Edge Service Software deployment model, aiming to make it easier for operators to rollout virtualised and open RAN infrastructure.

Development work will also focus on creating blueprints for deployments of edge use cases in key industries including manufacturing and retail.

They also plan to launch a Network Functions Validation Laboratory for testing on Anthos for Telecom.

In a blog, Google Cloud VP and GM of networking Shailesh Shukla said collaborations like the one with Intel would help “decrease the cost and time-to-market needed for the telecommunications industry to shift to cloud-native 5G” and open new lines of business for operators in the enterprise segment.

Dan Rodriguez, VP and GM of the Intel’s network platforms group, added its efforts would help operators “deliver agile, scalable solutions for emerging 5G and edge use cases”.