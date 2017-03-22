English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

India turns down Apple iPhone tax break demands

22 MAR 2017

India’s Department of Revenue rejected Apple’s request for tax incentives for it to start manufacturing iPhones locally, The Economic Times reported.

As part of its preconditions to manufacture in India, the vendor asked for a waiver of custom duties on imports of components and equipment for 15 years as well as an exemption from the country’s 30 per cent local sourcing requirement.

In mid-February, Apple reportedly reached a deal to start assembling lower-priced iPhones in India, with contract manufacturer Wistron due to set up a facility in technology hub Bengaluru (Bangalore) to produce only iPhones. Sources said at the time US-based Apple planned to go ahead with production without waiting for the government to approve a list of requested tax concessions.

It is unknown how the decision by the tax authority will impact Taiwan-based Wistron’s plans to start assembling 4-inch iPhone SE models at the new plant, which was reportedly due to begin as soon as the end of April.

According to The Financial Express, the Bengaluru plant is a pilot project for Apple and the scope of manufacturing India will depend on the concessions granted by the government.

In January, Indian officials said they wouldn’t give in to demands by Apple for special concessions, but the government is reviewing its overall manufacturing policy to stimulate support for its “Make in India” initiative as well as attract foreign investors. While the Finance Ministry said it won’t give exemptions to a single company, it is looking to grant tax benefits for the tech sector as a whole.

Apple first entered talks with the government in late 2016 over local production plans.

With iPhone sales slumping in China, Apple aims to take advantage of rapid smartphone growth in India, which is the world’s second largest smartphone market. iPhone shipments in India reached 2.5 million last year, a third of which came in Q4, according to Counterpoint Research.

The US vendor has no branded Apple stores in India and sells its products through distributors.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Snapdeal denies report of sale talks with rivals

Vodafone India and Idea to create new market leader

Apple commits $507M to R&D in China
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association