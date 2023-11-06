Bangkok Post reported Thai regulator the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) would include 3.5GHz spectrum in a long-term management strategy, with access expected in 2026.

The newspaper stated the band is likely to form part of an NBTC roadmap also covering the 850MHz, 2.1GHz and 2.5GHz bands, which is expected to be finalised in early 2024.

It stated Thailand has 400MHz of unallocated 3.5GHz spectrum, which is considered a core asset for 5G.

More than 60 countries have assigned parts of the 3.5GHz range for their 5G network deployments.

NBTC auctioned 5G spectrum in the 700MHz, 2.6GHz and 26GHz bands in 2020.

In September, Ericsson head of Thailand Igor Maurell urged the government to allocate C-Band spectrum and hold an auction by 2025.