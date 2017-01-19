English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Apple demands for India iPhone concessions declined

19 JAN 2017
Apple-shop-China-ss

Indian officials say they won’t give in to demands by Apple for special concessions allowing it to assemble iPhones in India, but the government is reviewing its overall manufacturing policy to stimulate support for its ‘Made in India’ initiative as well as attract foreign investors.

The policy review is aimed at benefitting all handset makers, which also could meet some of Apples demands, the The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said yesterday India would keep an “open mind” in negotiations next week at a meeting with Apple executives. An official told Reuters the government should make policies for the industry, not individual companies.

According to media reports, the US-based company sent the government a letter last month outlining its plans and seeking financial incentives to move some production to India. Senior Trade Ministry officials reportedly have met to discuss the matter after Apple held initial talks with the government about manufacturing its products in the country.

The smartphone giant sought a number of concessions, including a 15-year wavier of customs duties on imported iPhone components, and new and second-hand manufacturing equipment, the ET said.

Three government departments – revenue, industry and IT – are reviewing Apple’s requests. Officials have conceded the country’s import duties are high, which impact the competitiveness of manufacturers looking to export.

The ET quoted an official as saying: “Our objective should be to give them [exporters] the lowest duty so as to ensure their product is competitive. Hence we may even relook at the policy as a whole.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have raised the issue of local production of iPhones with Apple CEO Tim Cook when they met last May.

Complicating a move to local production is the country’s local sourcing rules, which require foreign firms with single-brand retail outlets to source 30 per cent of the sales value of their components from India within five years of starting operations.

In June 2016 the government reversed a decision not to ease local sourcing rules for Apple and granted the iPhone maker a three-year waiver on the requirement, which clears the way for it to open Apple Stores in the country. The reversal is part of a major reform package of the country’s foreign direct investment policies announced by the head of the country’s central bank.

India is the world’s second largest smartphone market, where growth outpaced the global market in Q3 as demand for mobile broadband connectivity soars and operators rapidly expand their 4G network coverage.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple hails “revolutionary” iPhone on key anniversary

Global device market set for lacklustre 2017 – Gartner

Samsung homes in on LG Chem battery deal

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association