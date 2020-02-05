 Huawei mulls EU 5G manufacturing move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei mulls EU 5G manufacturing move

05 FEB 2020

Huawei detailed plans to establish a 5G production base in Europe, in an effort to improve the region’s confidence in the security of its equipment, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Abraham Liu, Huawei’s chief representative to the EU Institutions, told the news agency it already had a shortlist of locations and the process is ongoing.

Former European Commission VP Viviane Reding said the move would “of course” boost confidence in Huawei’s 5G equipment, with the application of European rules “a boost to credibility”, Xinhua News Agency wrote.

Huawei’s move comes a week after the UK government cleared it to continue to supply equipment for 5G networks but, as expected, the vendor will be shut out from core parts of the infrastructure.

The decision could potentially spark a row with the US, which pushed for the UK and other nations to follow its lead by banning the vendor on national security grounds.

Last week, the European Commission published a slate of recommendations designed to ensure security of 5G infrastructure in member states, while placing the onus on individual countries to assess the role of the vendors involved in supplying core network equipment.

It recommends operators limit dependency on any one supplier with a multi-vendor strategy, similar to policies recently outlined by the UK.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei se prepara para fabricar equipos 5G en Europa

US enlists industry to help replace Huawei

Modernising China Unicom network operations with TianShu
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association