Honor unveils latest high-end range

Handset brand Honor expanded its smartphone range with the China launch of the Honor 90 series, touting upgraded camera hardware and photography features to appeal to content creators.

The line-up covers the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro, featuring new photographic capabilities including an updated portrait mode and a camera system which enhances out-of-focus effects while supporting different focal lengths.

Commenting in a statement, CEO George Zhao believes the latest series delivers “a significant leap forward” in camera and display technology, enhancing the way “creators capture and consume content”.

The Honor 90 line comes with a 200MP main camera and 50MP selfie camera, while the Pro version features an additional 32MP portrait camera.

Honor also highlighted display features. The Honor 90 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display screen with 2664 x 1200 pixels, while the Pro variant boasts a 6.78-inch display with 2700 x 1224 pixels.

It further touted eye-protection dimming technology, which it noted “nullifies” the risk of screen brightness to the eyes.

Honor 90 uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and GPU Turbo X hardware to support gaming performance, while the Pro version operates on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and packs a 5000mAh battery.

Both run on Honor MagicOS 7.1 and Android 13.

Honor 90 Pro will available in China at CNY3,299 ($466) and CNY2,499 for Honor 90 starting 7 June 2023, with global availability to be announced in due course.