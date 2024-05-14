Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) became the latest to up its use of a Netcracker Technology digital platform, the third European operator win for the US-based company in as many months.

Netcracker Technology announced the expanded deal with VMO2 forms part of a major multi-year digital transformation programme being undertaken by the UK-based operator.

VMO2 will deploy Netcracker Technology’s Digital Platform, gaining access to digital BSS and OSS functions to advance its quad-play converged services strategy. The operator will also “implement a number of professional services”, including managed services and app development.

Adrian Di Meo, chief information officer at VMO2, said the digital transformation project would underpin moves to deliver “advanced services, higher levels of customer experience and more efficient operations”.

The operator is targeting a reduction in OPEX, speedier deployment of new services, consolidation of product catalogues, greater efficiency in its order-to-cash process and a reduction in systems used by customer service agents.

Netcracker Technology stated VMO2 would also “be able to leverage a unified 360-degree customer view across all channels”, a feature which “will increase personalised interactions and provide a more robust choice of services”.

Sylvain Seignour, Netcracker Technology president, added VMO2’s programme is “one of the most significant digital transformations in the world” and a “major IT” project.

The deal maintains a European run for Netcracker Technology involving Netherlands-based Odido and Play in Poland.