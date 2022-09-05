Honor takes foldable push international

China-based handset brand Honor revealed a plan to release foldable devices to Europe and other international locations for the first time, alongside providing wider availability for flagship features previously reserved for its home market.

At the company’s IFA Berlin keynote CEO George Zhao (pictured) said Honor would pursue a so-called dual flagship strategy, where its next foldables and standard flagships would be made available outside of China.

Since its split from Huawei, Honor has focused its newest highest-end models on its home market but continued to supply a range of other smartphones and related products more widely.

During the consumer trade show, which started on 2 September, the company also released the Honor 70 and previously released tablet Honor Pad 8 to Europe at a price of £480 and £270, respectively.

Along with the devices it previewed its upcoming operating system upgrade MagicOS 7.0. The Android-based system, Honor noted, will “facilitate seamless collaboration among smartphones, tablets, PC and other IoT products”.

Other features the company plans to push outside of China in the coming months include: a platform offering immersive “spatial audio” effects through its headphones; upgraded fitness app; and developer service designed for those wanting to create functionalities for its devices.