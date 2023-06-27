 Google steps-up India Android fight - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Google steps-up India Android fight

27 JUN 2023

Google reportedly pushed for India’s Supreme Court to remove orders issued by the country’s competition authority requiring the company to modify how its Android OS operates, as a legal battle rumbles on.

The US company’s request comes around eight months after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled it had exploited a dominant position in the mobile market and fined it INR13.4 billion ($163.4 million), while demanding a number of changes to its business model.

These included removing restrictions on device makers, for example those related to embedded apps, modifying existing contracts and introducing new licensing agreements.

Google hit out at the directives shortly after they were announced, stating they would slow its growth in the country.

A tribunal in March gave Google partial relief, removing four of ten directives.

Reuters reported the company has now taken its request a step further, asking the court to quash the remaining directives and appealing the fine.

As part of its appeal, Google also stated it is looking forward to presenting its case and how Android was actually benefiting users and developers.

When ruling to remove some of the directives in March, the tribunal stated authorities had to prove harm caused by Google’s perceived anti-competitive behaviour which it had not applied to the directives set.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Google hit with $32M antitrust fine in Korea

Google claims India Android checks will slow growth

Google claims India copied EC landmark ruling
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association