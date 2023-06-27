Google steps-up India Android fight

Google reportedly pushed for India’s Supreme Court to remove orders issued by the country’s competition authority requiring the company to modify how its Android OS operates, as a legal battle rumbles on.

The US company’s request comes around eight months after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled it had exploited a dominant position in the mobile market and fined it INR13.4 billion ($163.4 million), while demanding a number of changes to its business model.

These included removing restrictions on device makers, for example those related to embedded apps, modifying existing contracts and introducing new licensing agreements.

Google hit out at the directives shortly after they were announced, stating they would slow its growth in the country.

A tribunal in March gave Google partial relief, removing four of ten directives.

Reuters reported the company has now taken its request a step further, asking the court to quash the remaining directives and appealing the fine.

As part of its appeal, Google also stated it is looking forward to presenting its case and how Android was actually benefiting users and developers.

When ruling to remove some of the directives in March, the tribunal stated authorities had to prove harm caused by Google’s perceived anti-competitive behaviour which it had not applied to the directives set.