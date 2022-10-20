 India watchdog fines Google billions over dominance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India watchdog fines Google billions over dominance

20 OCT 2022

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Google INR13.4 billion ($162 million) after a probe spanning several years over anti-competitive practices relating to its Android OS, the latest regulator to target the search giant’s grip on the market.

In a release issued earlier today (20 October), the antitrust watchdog explained it had ordered Google to change its ways after finding the company abused its dominant position by mandating device manufacturers install its entire exclusive Google Mobile Suite under Mobile Distribution Agreement without giving vendors the choice to opt out.

The same agreement allowed Google to ensure key entry points including the Google App and Chrome browser are set up on Android handsets, furthering the discovery engine’s already significant position.

The CCI argued Google established a monopoly through various market agreements to govern its rights including anti-fragmentation, Android compatibility and revenue sharing agreements, with competitors unable to “avail the same level of market access” as the US company.

It also highlighted revenue generated from YouTube and other apps had resulted in unhealthy market barriers and “status quo bias”.

The CCI investigated Google’s licensing, app store, search services, mobile browsers and video hosting platform in India, concluding the company held a dominant position in all five sectors.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Airtel plots India edge drive following IBM pact

Google Australia fined for misleading location terms

KakaoTalk drops external payment link in Android app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association