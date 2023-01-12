Google claims India Android checks will slow growth

Google argued an order by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) directing it to modify how its Android mobile platform works would curb the operating system’s growth in the country, Reuters reported.

The antitrust watchdog found Google guilty of using Android to dominate parts of the mobile market and fined it INR13.4 billion ($164.1 million) in October 2022.

In a filing to the Supreme Court, Google claimed the order requires it to change its long-standing business model by forcing it to modify existing contracts with vendors and introduce new licensing agreements, Reuters wrote. The change would give manufacturers the freedom to install rival apps and services on Android devices, which the news agency reported account for 97 per cent of smartphones in the country.

Google’s filing stated the order requires it to make far-reaching changes to Android, warning the advancement in growth of the ecosystem is “at the verge of coming to a halt” because of the remedial directions.

An investigation in India over several years determined Google used anti-competitive practices relating to its Android OS.

In 2018, the European Commission fined Google for imposing unlawful restrictions on Android device makers, with the company challenging the €4.1 billion penalty.