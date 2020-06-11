 Google cloud march continues with Telefonica deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google cloud march continues with Telefonica deal

11 JUN 2020

Google partnered with Telefonica to expand its cloud footprint in Spain and collaborate on new 5G applications, scoring another major deal in an effort to tap operator interest in edge computing.

As part of the deal, Google will use Telefonica’s infrastructure in Madrid to launch a cloud region, offering enterprises in the area access to products including its compute and app engines, and cloud storage.

Telefonica will use Google cloud services to strengthen its capabilities in machine learning, AI, data analytics and application development. The companies will also create a portfolio of edge compute-enabled 5G products.

In a statement, Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete pitched the move as a way to aid Spain’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, arguing it will help “all types of organisations not only to recover the ground lost by the crisis, but also to promote their digital transformation and strengthen themselves for the future”.

The deal is the latest operator win for Google’s cloud platform, building on a partnership signed with AT&T in March.

It also heightens a rivalry between Google and Microsoft, which inked its own deal with Telefonica in February to use the operator’s infrastructure to expand its cloud footprint in Spain.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Google tackles privacy in Android 11 beta launch

Telefonica advances tower sale strategy with €1.5B deal

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association