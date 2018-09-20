English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google boosts Android emergency service availability

19 SEP 2018

Google teamed with T-Mobile US and technology company RapidSOS to bring Android Emergency Location Services (ELS) to the US, a move it said will make it easier for emergency responders to locate callers.

Through the partnership, Google said device location data for Android will be provided to emergency services when users place a call. It said 99 per cent of Android devices running version 4.0 and above are compatible with the new service without the need to install a new app or update software.

Mark McDiarmid, T-Mobile SVP of technology, told The Wall Street Journal the operator will combine its location data with Google information before forwarding the information to emergency services.

RapidSOS will send Android location information directly to emergency service call centres in markets where its software has been adopted.

Improving accuracy
ELS was first introduced in 2016 and is live in 14 countries. It uses a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, mobile network and sensor data used by services including Google Maps to provide public safety officials with more accurate location information than is supplied by operators alone.

Tests of the technology conducted in the US earlier this year showed it slashed the average caller location radius from 159m to 37m.

The move comes as operators and technology companies seek to better pinpoint caller locations as people increasingly dial emergency services from a mobile phone rather than a landline.

Statistics from the US National Emergency Number Association show nearly 240 million emergency calls are made in the country each year, as many as 80 per cent of which are from mobile phones in some parts of the country.

The US Federal Communications Commission gave operators until 2021 to develop systems which can pinpoint caller location within 50m at least 80 per cent of the time.

Google rival Apple already took steps to improve location accuracy on its platform, announcing in June it would integrate RapidSOS technology into its iOS 12 software update.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Samsung, Google extend messaging collaboration

Google to axe Inbox app

Google to launch latest Pixel devices next month

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association