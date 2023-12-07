Alphabet-owned Google unveiled its Gemini AI family, a bid to better compete against OpenAI’s ChatGPT by processing volumes of different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai stated Gemini 1.0 is its most capable and general AI model yet.

It comes in three versions: Ultra; Pro; and Nano.

These options enable Gemini to run on data centres or mobile devices by using different amounts of processing power.

Android OS developers can sign up for an early access programme covering Gemini Nano.

Gemini also powers new generative AI features including summarising recorded phone conversations on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company. Sundar Pichai, CEO Alphabet

“I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead, and for the opportunities Gemini will unlock for people everywhere,” Pichai wrote in a blog.

Google stated the largest version of Gemini exceeds “current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks used in large language model R&D”.

The search giant stated the multimodal reasoning capabilities of Gemini “can help make sense of complex written and visual information,” which it claimed “makes it uniquely skilled at uncovering knowledge that can be difficult to discern amid vast amounts of data”.

Google is using some of the Gemini technology on its AI assistant Bard, with plans to release a more advanced version on the chatbot early in 2024.

Using Gemini Pro, it will be available in English language in more than 170 countries and territories to start.